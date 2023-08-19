Yogi offers prayers at Ram Janmbhoomi, inspects temple construction progress

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for the well-being and prosperity of the country and the people of the state, government officials said.

Yogi Adityanath visits Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya (HT Photo)

During his visit, the chief minister also did an on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing Ram Temple construction work, added the official.

Earlier in the day, before visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Adityanath offered floral tributes at the Samadhi of Ramchandra Paramhans Das on his one-day visit to Ayodhya.

Late Ramchandra Paramhans Das was the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya, he passed away in 2003.

After prayers, the chief minister gathered details about the progress on the construction of the Ram Temple from Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and discussed the ongoing work with officials to understand its current status.

Adityanath also spoke to the labourers working at the construction site, said the official.

