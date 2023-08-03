Speedy disposal of govt depts’ cases very necessary: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said speedy disposal of pending cases of government departments in various courts of the state was very necessary because it affected the work of the departments.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In view of this, in addition to government advocates, create a panel of expert advocates and appoint them for effective lobbying in the courts. Also, fix a fee for these advocates,” the CM added.

Yogi issued these instructions while taking stock of the department of justice at his official residence, said a government statement. The CM said keeping in view the convenience of the common man, integrated court complexes are being developed in 10 districts.

He said corpus fund of ₹220 crore meant for the Advocates’ Welfare Fund should be increased to ₹500 crore. The families of advocates who pass away unexpectedly will receive financial support from this fund. The CM proper parking arrangements should be made in all courts. Also, take special care of the security of the courts, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said a strong judicial system is the basis of good governance. In view of this, encourage ‘Gram Nyayalayas’. It should be our priority to get affordable, simple, accessible, and quick justice to the common man at the tehsil level only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON