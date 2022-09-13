Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination closing in on 38 crore milestone

Uttar Pradesh is inching close to crossing yet another milestone of 38-crore in total Covid vaccine doses administered in the state till now.

According to the data from the Cowin portal, a total of 37,97,44,796 doses were administered till 5pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. So far over 3.46 crore ‘precaution doses’ in the form of additional protection have been administered to people in the state.

“Uttar Pradesh began administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. The state, on July 15, also launched a special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost,” said a press statement from the state government.

As a result of the successful execution of the ongoing special 75-day ‘Amrit Dose’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state achieved another milestone while continuing to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country since the rollout of the mass immunisation drive, said the press statement.

The five leading districts in terms of successfully administering precautionary doses since July 15 are Prayagraj (9,21,135 doses), Jaunpur (8,27,536 doses), Kanpur Nagar (7,58,204 doses), Bareilly (7,20,083 doses), and Azamgarh (7,13,177 doses).

“A booster dose or third dose of Covid is a safety shield against Coronavirus infection. A booster dose can be given to those above 18 who have had a second dose six months earlier to provide immunity against the infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also providing vaccination cover to all children between 12 and 18 years of age in a time-bound manner. So far, a total of 2,73,12,218 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,63,32,709 doses to children in the age group of 12-14 years in the state.

Over 17.67 crore first doses and over 16.80 crore second doses have been administered. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 17.64 crore doses administered so far, said the press statement.

