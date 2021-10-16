Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister lays foundation stone of railway overbridge, flyover in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya laid the foundation stone of a four-lane railway overbridge (RoB) in the Chaufatka-Bamrauli Airport-Subedarganj railway station stretch and a double lane flyover connecting GT Road to Kanpur Road, in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh, BJP MPs Kesari Devi Patel and Rita Bahuguna Joshi were also present during the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

A total of around ₹284.21 crore has been approved for the flyover and railway overbridge in Prayagraj. The projects are expected to be completed in 24 months.

The construction of the 660 metre double-lane flyover and the 1.58km four lane railway overbridge will facilitate quicker travel from GT Road to the Bamrauli airport, in addition to the Buddhist pilgrimage sites of Kaushambi. These projects would speed up the development of the Allahabad West constituency area, the deputy chief minister said.

At present, one has to cover 16 kilo metres to reach the airport from Civil Lines in Prayagraj in about 90 minutes after dealing with traffic jams in areas like Dhumanganj and Sulem Sarai. After the construction of the flyover, the travel time will be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy chief minister said that development projects across the state were undertaken on a mega scale during Yogi Adityanath’s government.

The Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister also said construction work of the Inner Ring Road was underway to free the district from traffic snarls. A four-lane model road was also on the cards between Kokhraj and Handia, he said.