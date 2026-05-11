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Uttar Pradesh developing WhatsApp-based maternal care prog to reduce maternal mortality

The initiative aims to address maternal healthcare challenges by ensuring timely check-ups, medical monitoring, and safe deliveries through a single pregnancy registration by the family.

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:20 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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To reduce maternal mortality, the state transformation commission (STC) is developing a WhatsApp-based pregnancy registration and maternal care programme that will enable easier tracking of pregnant women from the early stages of pregnancy.

Under the programme, the family or pregnant woman will register pregnancy details on the app. (FOR REPRESENTATION )

The initiative is designed to address key maternal healthcare challenges, including timely check-ups, medical monitoring, and ensuring deliveries take place at healthcare facilities equipped to manage complications—all through a single registration completed by the unborn child’s family.

“When we talk about solving real-world challenges, we mean ensuring that all check-ups are completed and the delivery status is properly tracked. Much before the delivery, the woman and her family will be informed about where they need to go and which facility will handle the delivery. We aim to ensure that a maximum number of deliveries take place at medical colleges, as the state already has medical colleges in all major districts and more are being established,” said Manoj Singh, CEO of the SEC.

Of the total deliveries in the state, around 60% take place at community health centres (CHCs), 28% at district hospitals, and 12% at lower-level healthcare facilities. State health data suggests that haemorrhage alone accounts for nearly half of all maternal deaths.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh developing WhatsApp-based maternal care prog to reduce maternal mortality
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh developing WhatsApp-based maternal care prog to reduce maternal mortality
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