Lucknow News
lucknow news

‘Uttar Pradesh exported goods worth 20 K cr to US in 2020-21’

Uttar Pradesh exported goods worth ₹20,000 crore to the United States in 2020-21 fiscal. The government has increased the target to ₹60,000 crore for the next two years, said MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh exported goods worth 20,000 crore to the United States (US) in 2020-21 fiscal. The government has increased the target to 60,000 crore for the next two years, said state’s MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh exported goods worth 20,000 crore to the United States (US) in 2020-21 fiscal, said state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday.

Virtually addressing the 29th annual general meeting of India Chapter of American Chamber of Commerce, Singh said, “The government has increased the target to 60,000 crore for the next two years.” He also stressed on increasing export of leather products, agro- based products, processed food and traditional products of the state to the US.

Also present on the occasion, additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal gave a presentation on facilities for investors in Uttar Pradesh. He explained in detail about the upcoming expressways, Noida international airport, defence corridor project and memoranda of understanding signed till date by the state government with 66 companies for the defence corridor. Senior officials of the American Chamber of Commerce also gave a presentation on the occasion.

