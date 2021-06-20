Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh follows Assam to raise concerns regarding rise in population

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Commuters hang on the gates and sit on the roof while traveling by a crowded train. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Sunday expressed concern about the rise in population in the country and spoke about taking steps to control them.

“Population is nearing an explosive stage. It is causing other issues too — related to hospitals, foodgrains, houses, or employment. We believe that there should be a check on population. Population control is different from family planning,” Mittal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mittal further said that his statements are not targeted towards any community nor does he want to challenge human rights’ of citizens. “We don't want to give a message in Uttar Pradesh that we are against any particular religion or anyone's human rights. We just want to see to it that the government resources and facilities are available to those who are helping in and contributing towards population control,” Mittal further added.

Earlier on June 10, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also stressed on the need of controlling population to reduce poverty. Sarma asked the stakeholders of the minority community to speak to the members to work towards effective population control measures.

“The government is the guardian of all poor people but the government also requires the support of the government in reducing poverty and tackling the issue of population growth, which is the primary cause of poverty, illiteracy and leads to lack of proper family planning,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister on Saturday batted for a two-child policy for people using benefits under the government scheme. “If a housing scheme is launched by the state government, the two-child norm can be introduced. Slowly in later stages, the population norm will come in every state government scheme,” Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

