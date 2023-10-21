Uttar Pradesh: From panchayats to pandals, Mission Shakti 4.0 gets mega women outreach

A total of 28,965 female police personnel—’Shakti Didis’—and 7,738 employees from other departments have been deployed for ongoing Mission Shakti 4.0 campaign to visit state’s gram panchayats, wards, schools, colleges and mela grounds, including pandals and Ramlila stages, to raise awareness among women and make aware them of the state government’s initiatives, address their issues on the spot and educate children about good and bad touches, along with other activities.

The media cell of the state government shared this information in a press note issued on Friday.

The media cell of the state government shared this information in a press note issued on Friday. As per the press note, the state government has held Mission Shakti programmes in 76,043 puja pandals and mela grounds to empower women as well as in around 40,655 village panchayats and 11,695 wards in urban areas across the state during the fourth phase of Mission Shakti from October 15 till now.

In the press note, Padmaja Chauhan, additional director general (ADG) of police, Women and Child Protection Organisation (WCPO) and nodal officer for Mission Shakti, said the teams organised various events in gram panchayats and wards in which around 939,188 women and 949,340 men took part.

“The awareness campaigns were conducted at 16,273 railway and bus stations and other public places. Besides, women beat workers met with 2,595 female crime victims to inquire about their well-being. Counselling sessions were organised for 2,986 family members of the victims and essential assistance was offered to 2,198 victims,” the ADG said in the press note.

She further said around 8,04,159 information materials related to the schemes of the state government were distributed among women and other public. She said information about good and bad touches was provided to children in 15,466 schools and colleges in the state.

As per the ADG, women beat workers identified 6,303 history-sheeters and executed 3,450 court-related orders during the campaign so far. She said the beat workers received 6,269 complaint letters on beat visits and at pink booths and resolved 5,648 of them on the spot.

“Additionally, 3,667 cultural programmes, 8,692 short films, 14,109 audio clips have been broadcast and 4,467 street plays have been performed during the drive,” she added.

Throughout the campaign, a total 10,357 special awareness programmes were organised in rural areas and slums to address issues like child marriage, eradication of child labour and other child-related crimes. These programmes saw active participation from 403,901 individuals.

Furthermore, 4,320 short films were screened over these issues and 2,763 street plays were enacted with the involvement of 2,098 participants from non-government organisations and various institutions.

