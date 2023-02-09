Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: Confluence of heritage, culture and luxury on display at tent cities

Three sprawling tent cities — named Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura — set up for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) to be inaugurated here on Friday depict the state’s cultural heritage and have become a mini-Uttar Pradesh.

With 250 rooms each, the beautifully designed tent cities at the GIS venue at Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow showcase the cultural contribution of Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura in the history of India.

Books related to Kashi and Mathura have been kept in the Kashi and Mathura tent cities respectively. A statue of Lord Ram would be seen in Ayodhya Tent city while paintings of Lord Krishna and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would be seen at the Mathura and Kashi Tent cities.

In keeping with the theme of the tent cities, over 2200 hoardings have been erected at various points in Lucknow, showcasing the cultural richness of the state through the Varanasi corridor, the Ayodhya temple and the Krishna temple in Mathura in the background along with various ongoing development works.

Not only that, the tent cities also offer dollops of comfort. In all, 750 luxury tents with five-star facilities have come up at these tent cities with gym, spa, dining hall, meeting hall, conference room, game zone, badminton court, hospital, cultural hall and yoga centre.

“Uttar Pradesh is known as the land of Ram, Krishna and Sita. From the entrance to the inside, these tent cities have theme-based decoration. The gates are designed according to the old designs of the Ramayan era in the Ayodhya tent city, the Krishna era in the Mathura tent city and the Kashi era in the Kashi tent city,” Lucknow municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said.

“The gates of the three tent cities are huge, narrating their whole story with artwork of the olden times. Besides, artefacts would be displayed in an exhibition hall in all these three tent cities,” a district administration official said.

The tent cities also have deluxe cottages each with a drawing room, two sofa sets , centre table, lantern, air-conditioner and luxurious bathrooms. Some have chandeliers, fancy lights, Maharaja style beds in the bedroom, television and side tables, small cupboards and rugs.

