U.P. govt cancels pending traffic challans till 2021

In a big relief to traffic violators in Uttar Pradesh, the Adityanath government has decided to cancel the pending challans of vehicles from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021.

Transport commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh on Friday issued a notification in this regard.

The cancellation, as per the notification, applies to all challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, regardless of the vehicle type. This includes cases that are currently pending in various courts.

The transport commissioner, through the notification, has instructed all divisional transport officers to withdraw these challans from the portal once they receive the court’s list of cases. “We have asked all zonal transport offices to remove pending challans from the e-challan portal after receiving the court’s list. The cancellation applies to challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021,” Singh said.

He further said that this cancellation of old pending challans was in accordance with Uttar Pradesh Ordinance No. 2 of June 2023.

“It is notable that farmers in Noida were protesting for the cancellation of such challans. This move paves the way for the waiver of crores of challans across Uttar Pradesh,” another official said.

“Following the cancellation of old pending challans, the drivers should not panic after this period. They can fill online traffic challans while sitting at home. Detailed information can be obtained by visiting the official website of UP Traffic Police, and for this, only the vehicle number is required,” he stated.

“Moreover, if drivers believe that a wrong challan has been issued, they can also file a complaint directly on the website. A mobile notification is also sent when a vehicle’s challan is deducted, ensuring prompt communication,” he added.

