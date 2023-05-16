Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and dearness relief to its pensioners by four percent with effect from January 1, 2023. 4% DA hike for Uttar Pradesh govt employees, pensioners (File photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted the decision on Tuesday and said it would benefit 16.35 lakh employees and 11 lakh pensioners in the state.

“In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh state employees and 11 lakh pensioners serving in the Uttar Pradesh government, the state government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4% from 38% to 42% with effect from January 1, 2023,” Yogi tweeted.

Senior officers of the state finance department remained unavailable for comments.