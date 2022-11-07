Uttar Pradesh government recommends CBI probe into Ayush admission irregularities

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday recommended a CBI inquiry into the Ayush admission irregularities in which ineligible candidates got seats in Ayurveda, unani and homeoapthy colleges via via NEET-2021 (National Eligilbility cum Entrance Test) in the state.

The recommendation for the CBI probe came even as two officials were suspended and departmental action was recommended against two others. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (U.P. STF) and the Ayush department were already investigating the case. A total of 891 candidates were suspected to have got admission wrongfully, as per the initial probe.

Now, the documents related to the case will be handed over to the CBI team.

“On directives of the chief minister, the state has recommended the Union government for a CBI inquiry into the admissions in Ayush colleges in 2021,” a state government spokesman said.

Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda and Dr Umakant Yadav, the nodal officer, for counselling have been suspended.

Departmental action has been recommended against Dr Mohd Wasim, in charge of the Unani directorate and Dr Vijay Pushkar, joint director (education) at the homeopathy directorate, the spokesperson said in a press statement on Monday.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged by SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on November 4 in connection with the admission irregularities.

In the FIR, Singh stated that since the department did not have its own IT cell, hence Uptron, a government- recognised technical company, was handed over the work of conducting counselling and later V3 Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., was made the vendor company for the job, by the firm that took up the work initially.

The job was handed over with the condition “you will be fully responsible for maintaining complete secrecy and integrity of the documents and related information of the client department.”

“Also, the verification of documents was to be done online by the vendor,” Singh said in the FIR.

