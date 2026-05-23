Uttar Pradesh government releases funds for stray dog control centres in 10 districts

Following a recent directive from the Supreme Court of India emphasising the need for effective control and management of stray dog populations, the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department has initiated action by releasing funds for the establishment of Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centres in 10 districts across the state.

In its recent observations, the Supreme Court had asked state governments and urban local bodies to ensure proper implementation of animal birth control programmes. (FILE PHOTO)

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Officials said the move is aimed at controlling the rising stray dog population and reducing incidents of dog bites through scientific sterilisation and vaccination programmes. Under the initiative, districts including Hardoi, Lalitpur, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur, Maharajganj, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Baghpat and Ambedkar Nagar will receive financial assistance for setting up dedicated ABC centres.

According to the department, an amount of around ₹2.79 crore has been sanctioned for each district to create infrastructure and operational facilities for animal birth control measures. The centres will undertake sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination, treatment and rehabilitation of stray dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules and Supreme Court guidelines.

Dr Aslam Ansari, member of the ABC Project Recognition Committee, said that the decision comes in the backdrop of growing concerns over increasing stray dog attacks in urban and semi-urban areas.

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{{^usCountry}} In its recent observations, the Supreme Court had asked state governments and urban local bodies to ensure proper implementation of animal birth control programmes. The apex court emphasised that municipalities must create adequate infrastructure, allocate funds and coordinate with veterinary departments and animal welfare agencies to address the issue in a humane and scientific manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its recent observations, the Supreme Court had asked state governments and urban local bodies to ensure proper implementation of animal birth control programmes. The apex court emphasised that municipalities must create adequate infrastructure, allocate funds and coordinate with veterinary departments and animal welfare agencies to address the issue in a humane and scientific manner. {{/usCountry}}

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Urban development department officials said municipal bodies have been instructed to expedite land identification, construction and operational planning for the centres so that sterilisation drives can begin at the earliest. The department is also expected to monitor implementation and utilisation of funds at the district level.

Sources said the initiative is part of a larger statewide strategy to strengthen urban animal management systems, especially in districts where complaints related to stray dog menace have increased sharply over the past few years.

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Once operational, the centres are expected to significantly improve stray dog management and reduce the risk of rabies in the selected districts. Officials said that after the Animal Birth Control centres are established in a phased manner, dog shelter homes will also be set up in these districts in accordance with the court’s directions.