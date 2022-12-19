Uttar Pradesh government’s road shows abroad: Yogi Adityanath to assess investment proposals on December 22

Uttar Pradesh government teams have begun returning after holding road shows in 18 countries to attract investment to the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit- 2023, scheduled here from February 10 to 12.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had sent eight teams abroad, has convened a meeting of all the teams on December 22 to make a final assessment about the intents of investment received and the memorandums of understanding signed overseas in the past nearly 10-day period when the road shows were held.

Yogi Adityanath has set a target of attracting investment of ₹10 lakh crore ahead of GlS-2023. The Uttar Pradesh government had sent eight teams to 18 countries to attract investment. An official announcement about the total investment received following the Uttar Pradesh government’s road shows is likely to be made after the December 22 meeting.

As of now, there are indications that the team led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna got 21 MoUs signed worth ₹4.01 lakh crore. Khanna’s team held road shows at London (UK), New York and San Francisco.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a big name. The companies abroad are keen to make big investment in the state in the name of Yogi,” said Khanna on phone after returning to New Delhi on Monday from San Francisco.

Former minister Sidharth Nath Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar, advisor to chief minister Awanish Kumar Awasthi and secretary to chief minister Amit Singh are part of this delegation.

Other teams led by state legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana and animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and others are on the way back. The Uttar Pradesh delegation in Canada is learnt to have received more than 20 proposals for investment of about ₹16,000 crore. Those aware of the developments said most of the teams have got an encouraging response and will make a presentation about the letters of intent received and the MoUs signed at the meeting that the chief minister has convened on December 22.

Ministers also appear enthused by the response the state government’s team got at the road shows. A social media group of the Nishad Party has circulated a message to welcome Nishad Party leader and minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad after he reaches Lucknow from his foreign tour on December 20.

FRENCH COMPANIES EAGER TO INVEST IN UTTAR PRADESH

A team led by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and information technology minister Yogendra Upadhyay was in Paris on Monday to attract investment.

At a meeting with Maurya, Business France’s Asia and Pacific Area Coordinator, Jean Francois Ambrosio, expressed his intention to further strengthen Indo-French bilateral ties through partnerships in the fields of food processing, agriculture and dairy. The U.P. delegation also met Etienne Poirot Bordin, head of the International Commission of Confederation of SMEs (CPME), and invited them to set up industries under MSMEs in sectors like renewable energy, defence and water transportation.

Air Liquide group director Maxime Lambert and Risk Management vice president Bertrand Monoi expressed their desire to invest in green hydrogen in the state and expand their business in Uttar Pradesh. Thomas Computing CEO Stephen Francis and vice president (International Sales) Pierre Krasonewsky expressed interest in investing in IT-related laptop and tablet assembling and distribution. Maurya also invited the Country Head (India) of EDF Renewables and Total Arain to invest in the renewable energy sector in India and to GIS 2023. The delegation met Dr Gunjan Bhardwaj from Partex NV and invited the group to UPGIS 2023. Partex NV signed an ₹1000 crore investment intent to set up AMRUT – a patient data exchange in Varanasi -- to harness the power of AI (artificial intelligence) in healthcare systems.

On the other hand, the road show of the delegation led by Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh in Singapore was also very successful. The business community of Singapore discussed investment opportunities and incentives being provided by the U.P. government. The delegation visited the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and partnerships were discussed in various areas. During a meeting with minister for sustainability and environment, Grace Foo Hai Yen, the delegation was briefed about the self-discipline instilled in Singaporeans.

₹867.2 CRORE INVESTMENT PROPOSALS AT BARABANKI SUMMIT

The district industry promotion entrepreneurship development centre, Barabanki, in collaboration with Indian Industry Association (Barabanki chapter) on Monday organised a day’s investors’ summit at Barabanki. Intents to invest ₹867.2 crore were signed there on Monday.

An official press release said the state government has given a target of attracting investment of ₹500 crore to the district and the MoUs signed up to now have exceeded the target. Minister of state for food and civil supplies Satish Chandra Sharma, along with others, inaugurated the summit that was organised in four sessions on Monday.

