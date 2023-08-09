13,155 cybercrime cases registered in U.P. since 2022: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the state legislative assembly that legal action was taken against 7,570 cyber criminals and a sum of ₹90 crore was recovered from them in over a year.

Replying to a question during the question hour, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said 13,155 cybercrime cases were registered between 2022 and till March 2023. He said charge sheets had been filed in 4,372 cases, while final reports were submitted in 4,606. Besides, 45 cases were rejected.

Khanna said the state government was proactively dealing with cases of cybercrime in the state. He said the Yogi government has adopted zero tolerance policy against crimes, including cyber offences.

Khanna said there was a noticeable decline in crime rates in the state following installation of the Yogi Adityanath government.