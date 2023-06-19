Eight IPS officers shifted in UP, Lucknow gets new joint CP

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government transferred eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Lucknow’s joint commissioner of police (JCP), crime and headquarters, Nilabja Chowdhary, on Monday.

Chowdhary was also part of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe lapses into the shootout inside a Lucknow court room in which gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was killed on June 7.

Chowdhary has been transferred to Kanpur Police Commissionerate in the same position. Additional police commissioner of Prayagraj Akash Kulhari has replaced Chowdhury as new joint police commissioner, crime and headquarters, in Lucknow.

Additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ravi Shankar Chhavi is now deputy inspector general (DIG), public grievance, Lucknow. The previous transfer of Amit Verma, who is currently serving as DIG, State Special Investigation Team, Lucknow, as additional police commissioner of Kanpur has been cancelled.

DIG Anti-Corruption Organisation, Bablu Kumar has been transferred as additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar and superintendent of police (SP), Anti- Narcotics Task Force at headquarters Lucknow, Pawan Kumar has been appointed as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Prayagraj.

Similarly, SP, administration at police headquarters, Lucknow, Suniti has been made DCP of Gautam Budh Nagar and SP, police headquarters, Shraddha Narendra Pandey has been made the DCP Prayagraj.