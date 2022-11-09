Uttar Pradesh govt gets madrasa survey reports from 60 of state’s 75 districts

The state government has received the madrasa survey reports from 60 of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, minority welfare minister Dharampal Singh said here on Wednesday.

The minister was reviewing the progress of the survey work of unaffiliated madrasas in the state. The government has surveyed 8496 madrasas so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will have the reports of the remaining 15 districts soon and within the stipulated deadline of November 15. After, this we will take our decisions,” the minister said.

“The survey has been undertaken with the right intention. We want to upgrade the education level of students,” the minister said after the review meeting.

“We want them to be successful in life and, for that, they will need good education, good health and security. This is what the government has planned for these students and none would be allowed to play with the future of these youth who are the country’s hope, too,” he added.

Junior minority welfare minister Danish Azad Ansari said all department schemes have been tailored to benefit the students. Hari Om, the principal secretary, said all steps were being taken in line with the government thinking to ensure that along with religious education, the students also get a modern world view.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The districts from where the government has received survey reports through the district magistrates include Basti, Kasganj, Mahoba, Auraiya, Lalitpur, Chandauli, Shamli, Aligarh, Farrukhabad, Chitrakoot and Mathura.

Mau, Agra, Ambedkarnagar, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Kaushambi, Hamirpur, Deoria, Jaunpur, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Unnao, Banda and Shahjahanpur are also on this list.

The districts also include Jhansi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Hardoi, Sambhal, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ghaziabad, Etawah, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Sitapur, Gonda, Ferozabad and Ballia.

Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sonbhadra, Azamgarh, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Bulandshahr, Bahraich, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Kanpur (Dehat), Barabanki, Meerut, Badaun and Prayagraj are also there on the list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON