Uttar Pradesh govt mulling over developing cow sanctuaries: Min

MEERUT Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said here on Saturday that the state government was mulling over developing cow sanctuaries ( gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide protection to stray animals.

Interacting with officials of animal husbandry department during a review meeting of Meerut division, the minister said that the state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows. It wanted that no stray animals should be seen on roads, in villages, cities and agriculture fields.

He directed the officials to ensure that all stray animals were protected and to set up hay banks in each district. He also suggested that they should seek help of the MLAs of their respective districts for collection of hay during a special drive from April 15 to May 5.

The minister also suggested seeking peoples’ cooperation in taking care of cows and directed officials to regularly visit ‘gaushalas’ so that availability of fodder and other requirements were taken care of.

He also directed to identify grasslands and free them from encroachments.

Presenting the progress report of the department in Meerut division, additional director of animal husbandry department Dr Brajveer Singh said that the division had 39,827 protected animals and 269 temporary gaushalas ( cow shelter homes) in which 32,755 animals are kept. Besides, 2124 cows were kept in 9 Kanha gaushalas, he said.