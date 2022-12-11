Uttar Pradesh govt road shows on foreign shores: Canadian firm signs MoU for 2050 crore investment in Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh government’s road shows on foreign shores are getting an “overwhelming response” and the signing of MoUs for investment has begun ahead of the U.P. Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held here on February 10-12, according to a state government release.

In one of the highlights of the globe-trotting endeavour so far, a Canadian company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the visiting Uttar Pradesh delegation in Toronto (Canada) for investment worth ₹ 2050 crore for setting up a multi-specialty hospital, medical college and medical device manufacturing unit in Kanpur, the state government communiqué said.

Suresh Madan, chief executive officer (CEO) of My Health Center, a Canadian company, Madan signed the MoU, the communiqué added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sent eight teams to different destinations. A target of attracting investment of ₹10 lakh crore has been set for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 being organised with an objective of making the state a trillion dollar economy in five years.

State assembly speaker Satish Mahana, minister for animal husbandry Dharampal Singh Saini and chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra are leading the U.P. team in Toronto. Mahana welcomed the members of the Indo-Canadian Chambers of Commerce and assured all cooperation for investment in Uttar Pradesh. About 70 to 80 investors from the Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce were present on the occasion.

The delegation also met representatives of companies like OMERS, IMEC, OTPP at a dinner hosted by the Indian Consulate in Toronto and invited them to UPGIS-2023.

Yogi’s teams have so far held road shows at Frankfurt (Germany), London (UK) and Toronto (Canada). They have discussed possibilities of investment in various sectors in the state as well as the government’s investor-friendly policies with officials of the respective countries.

Invest UP and Canada India Foundation (CIF) have joined hands for the promotion of UPGIS 2023. The CIF will act as the brand ambassador of Uttar Pradesh in Canada.

At Frankfurt, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ invited German investors to Uttar Pradesh. He assured the investors of all possible cooperation. Public works minister Jitin Prasad and other officials informed business organisations about investment opportunities in U.P’ on the occasion. The delegation also had extensive discussion with the mayor of the city, Uwe Becker. A strong partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Frankfurt for vocational training in skill manpower, aviation, mobility, pharmaceutical and IT sectors was also discussed.

Key players, including Motherson Group, Samson Group, Innoplexus and ZaaK Technologies, expressed their intent to invest in U.P. whereas partnerships in the field of R and D, skill development and manpower exchange were forged with the German business.

The road show led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna’s team in the United Kingdom focused on the defence sector and further deepening the business relationship between the two countries through the UK-India 2030 Roadmap. Trade between the two countries is set to amount to 29.6 billion British pounds in FY2022, up 37.1% from the previous year. The delegation met the representatives of ADS Group Limited and UK Defense and Security Exports Division Department. Discussions were held on how UK’s defence industries can contribute to realising the potential of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The delegation met Paul West of BAE Systems. BAE Systems is a leading global defence manufacturer, preparing for big investment in the state.

The delegation met representatives of Martin Baker Aircraft Company Ltd and invited them to UPGIS 2023. A discussion was held on how Uttar Pradesh can partner with the company in the defence and aerospace sector. The delegation also met representatives of Thales Group and discussed with them how the Noida-based headquarters of the Thales Group in India could increase its presence in Uttar Pradesh. The delegation met Patrick Horgan, director of Global Network, and discussed the potential of U.P. in defence, aerospace and civil aviation sectors.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated an exhibition on ‘Lok Mein Ram’ curated by the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi (Life story of Lord Rama) at Gurudev Tagore Indian Cultural Centre, Mexico. Rajneesh Dube, additional chief secretary, animal husbandry department, highlighted the opportunities in dairy development sector at a road show in Mexico and invited the business fraternity there to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON