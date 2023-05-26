Over 7 lakh kids to be administered polio drops in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh health department will launch the pulse polio drive from Sunday to administer polio drops to over seven lakh children in Lucknow.

(Pic for representation)

“A total 2,783 polio booths will be set up in the district to administer polio drops to 7,33,013 children,” said Dr MK Singh, district immunisation officer of Lucknow.

A meeting of all the 33 nodal officers for pulse polio campaign was held on Friday. The schools, anganwadi centres, health facilities, and panchayat bhavan have been identified where booths will be set up.

“Apart from booths on Sunday, 2,204 mobile teams will visit door-to-door to identify children under five years of age who are missed out and will administer polio drops to them,” said Dr Singh.

“It’s the responsibility of the parents too. If they miss booth day due to some reason, they (parents) should ensure that drops are administered to kids during door-to-door visits by mobile teams. We need to cover each eligible child to be able to keep zero polio cases in state and country,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The door-to-door campaign will run between May 29 and June 2. In addition, 227 teams will visit different railway stations, bus stations, brick kilns and construction sites to administer polio drops.

