Uttar Pradesh leading in sugarcane, ethanol production: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh led the country not only in sugar and sugarcane production but also in ethanol production and in setting up of Khandsari sugar manufacturing units.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony for the winners of the state sugarcane production competitions, he said, “Before 2017, sugarcane farmers in the state used to face difficulties in obtaining receipts because of discrepancies in the weighing of sugarcane as well as theft of their receipts which often led to protests by the farmers. Additionally, the untimely closure of sugar mills had caused inconvenience to the farmers. For years, payment of sugarcane price to the farmers had been pending.”

Referring to the current situation, he said steps were taken in a mission mode to settle the pending payments for sugarcane from 2010 to 2017 when the BJP government took over in the state in 2017.

“PM Modi’s implementation of various reforms for farmers has brought about a significant change in the state. Sugar mills in the state are now producing ethanol along with sugar. As a result, UP is number one in the country in sugarcane, sugar and ethanol production as well as in setting up of Khandsari units,” he added.

The CM also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of 25 cooperative sugarcane and sugar mill committees at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. He stated that the buildings of cooperative committees could also prove to be useful for fertilisers and warehouses.

During the programme, Yogi said in the state there were farmers who were achieving the impossible by yielding 2,640 quintals of sugarcane per hectare. “Additionally, there are 3,171 cooperative women self-help groups in the state with over 59,000 women working who are contributing to strengthening the state’s economy by collaborating with 60 lakh sugarcane farmers,” he said.

The CM further said sugarcane payments that totalled roughly around ₹1 lakh crore between 2007-2017, increased to ₹2,134,00 crore between 2017-2023 and the amount was paid to the farmers through DBT.

He said 100 of 118 sugar mills in the state were paying the sugarcane price to the farmers within one to ten days. Yogi said the previous governments used to fire bullets at sugarcane farmers whereas today the government was establishing new sugar mills that were functioning at full capacity.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh was the only state in the country where sugar mills continued to operate during the prolonged lockdown following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Acknowledging contribution of cooperative women’s self-help groups, sugar mill owners and farmers to the progress of Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, “Your contribution accounts for nearly 9% of Uttar Pradesh’s GDP. Your contribution will play a vital role in making the state’s economy a trillion-dollar economy.”

Yogi emphasised the importance of organic farming. He said organic farming would ensure the health of Mother Earth and the well-being of sugarcane farmers. It will also contribute to the protection of cows. “Farmers need to gradually advance to organic farming,” he said.

Additional chief secretary, sugar industry, development and excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is retiring this, month drew a special praise from the CM for his ‘memorable’ contribution to the sugar sector.