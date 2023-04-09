Kanya Janmotsav helping new moms understand good childcare, nutrition

Uttar Pradesh Mahila Kalyan has been observing Kanya Janmostav on the first and third Mondays of every month to celebrate the birth of girl children and spread awareness among the underprivileged nursing mothers about childcare and nutrition, said deputy director-women’s welfare Ashutosh Kumar, the nodal officer of the programme.

A Kanya Janmotsav event held in Unnao on Monday (Sourced)

The programme is observed under the banner of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ at community health centres and government-run women’s clinics. “The idea is to reinforce the message of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and celebrate girl children. Birthdays of all girl children born in days or weeks prior to the event are celebrated together,” he added.

Mothers are given ‘baby kits’, which consist of childcare products such as diapers, baby food, toys and nutritional food beneficial for lactating mothers, as part of the programme. “Often non-profits working in the respective districts pitch in and contribute,” Kumar added.

Mothers are sensitised about proper nutrition, breastfeeding practices and government schemes meant to benefit new moms. In some districts, adolescent girls also take part in such programmes and sanitary pads are distributed to those from poor families. They are also made aware of the helplines set up by UP Police and the government.

