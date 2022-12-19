Uttar Pradesh minister says state’s investment road shows in Germany, Belgium, Sweden have received encouraging response

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Sunday said the state government’s road shows in Germany, Belgium and Sweden ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 received a “vigorous response” from investors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entrepreneurs and companies of three countries signed MoUs and investment proposals worth multi- crore rupees for various sectors in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Nandi returned to U.P. on Sunday after a nine- day tour to the three countries along with public works minister Jitin Prasada.

The state will become the growth engine of the country under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. It is poised to become a trillion dollar economy, he added.

Companies from Germany, Belgium and Sweden will step into Uttar Pradesh during Global Investors Summit- 2023.

German companies like Samson, Continental AG, Innoplexus AG, Jack Technologies, GMBH have been invited to invest in Uttar Pradesh. German investors have shown interest in the logistics, textile, healthcare, pharma, tourism and automobile sectors in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The German invitees include Motherson Group, a mobility sector firm located in Frankfurt and Samson AG, a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial valves and regulators, he said.

In Belgium, entrepreneurs expressed the desire to invest in electric vehicles, solid waste management, food processing textile and apparel sectors, he added.

Belgium’s Gemini Corporation will set up a plastic recycling plant in Varanasi with ₹200 crore investment. Belgian Beverages has been invited to set up distilleries, beverages and wine units in the state. A discussion on waste management and use of modern technology was held with Belgium’s leading company Simpet Technologies, he said.

Sweden’s IKEA has expressed willingness to invest ₹4000 crore to open retail stores and malls in Uttar Pradesh. The company has been invited to participate in the Global Investors Summit 2023. Sweden’s defence, textile, garment, food processing, automobile, solar energy, waste management companies have been invited as well. Sweden’s arms manufacturing company Saab AB has expressed its desire to set up a weapons manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the road shows, we received proposals for investment in defence, film city, automobiles, waste management and other sectors,” Nandi said.

Terming it a major achievement of the state government under chief minister Yogi Adityanat, he said investment by the foreign countries will give a momentum to industrialisation and economic progress of new Uttar Pradesh. The state will become strong, inclusive and self-reliant, he said.

He also said the Global Investors Summit 2023 will be a befitting reply to the opposition parties, who are raising questions over investment and employment in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target of attracting ₹10 lakh crore investment through the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow between February 10-12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister sent eight teams of ministers and officials to 18 countries to attract investment through road shows and trade shows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON