‘Uttar Pradesh needs a bill to boost literacy rate’: Shia law board

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government’s proposed population control Bill, saying instead of introducing such laws, the state should think of introducing a bill that aims to boost UP’s literacy rate, which would automatically educate people on keeping a check on population.

“I think UP is in more need of a bill to boost its literacy rate than a population control bill, which is just to target the minority population. By introducing a bill on education, the government will automatically educate people on the ill effects of population explosion and the ways to control it. We strongly condemn UP’s proposed population control bill,” said Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary, AISPLB.

While addressing a gathering during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, the Shia cleric also demanded the central government’s intervention into the UP government’s proposed population control bill.

Other issues like religious conversions and the deteriorating condition of heritage structures were also discussed.

“Some people are trying to malign the image of Islam in the name of conversion. We clarify that in Islam, there is no such thing as conversion. Nobody can forcefully convert anyone to Islam,” said Maulana Sayed Mehndi, who led the meeting.