Uttar Pradesh political circles abuzz with talk of early assembly elections by January 2027

Political circles in Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with speculation that the state assembly elections may be advanced by a few weeks and conclude by the end of January 2027 instead of March. The Election Commission of India conducted elections to Uttar Pradesh’s outgoing 18th assembly in February-March 2022. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The hinted reason is that the second phase of Census 2027 is scheduled for February 2027, and nearly the same official staff is deployed to conduct the polls and the Census. However, no authoritative information is available regarding the reason.

“There is a possibility of advancing the Uttar Pradesh assembly election by a few weeks. Instead of February-March 2027, the election may be held in December 2026-January 2027. We can’t say anything authoritatively because this may be the prerogative of the Election Commission of India,” said at least three functionaries aware of the matter.

The Election Commission of India conducted elections to Uttar Pradesh’s outgoing 18th assembly in February-March 2022. Polls were also held in February-March in 2012 and 2017 for the 16th and 17th assemblies, respectively.

The 18th assembly had its first sitting on May 23, 2022 and its five-year term will end on May 22, 2027. Nevertheless, the possibility of an early election has created a buzz.

As the Election Commission can hold polls within six months before a state assembly’s term ends, speculation suggests the poll schedule may be advanced and completed by January 2027, according to a functionary.

Political parties, too, are aware of the possibility and assert they are ready.

“The BJP works all through the year 24x7. We begin preparations for an election soon after the completion of previous polls. The Election Commission of India has to take a call on the schedule of polls. We are ready anytime,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president Vijay Pathak.

Samajwadi Party spokesman and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The Samajwadi Party is ready for elections anytime. We are even ready to form a government once the elections are held.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, too, said the Congress is ready for elections.

“We are ready to face the election anytime now,” said Rai and Mishra.