Uttar Pradesh progressing fast on AMRUT scheme front

Uttar Pradesh is implementing AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme for providing basic improvements and amenities in urban areas on a war footing and the efforts are showing positive results.

Of the total 279 projects sanctioned, the state has completed 211 projects worth ₹5,288 crore, said a government spokesperson on Thursday. “Now 68 projects remain of which 43 will be completed in the next six months,” said the spokesperson. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the AMRUT scheme in June 2015, the spokesperson added.

As per the spokesperson, at a meeting held recently on the AMRUT mission’s progress in the state, the chief secretary reviewed the projects. Of the 211 AMRUT projects completed in the state, 140 are related to water supply. These water supply projects cost ₹2,034 crore. Other than these, 71 sewage-related projects were completed at the cost of ₹3,254 crore. Of the 43 projects that are under progress, 24 are related to water supply, 16 are sewage and three are septage projects.

Ghaziabad, Lucknow divs frontrunners in AMRUT

The spokesperson said Ghaziabad and Lucknow divisions are frontrunners in completing AMRUT projects. In Ghaziabad, 58 projects were completed while the Lucknow division finished 41 schemes. Agra zone has accomplished 34, Gorakhpur zone 26 and Praygraj zone completed 31 schemes.

Water, sewage connections

“Under the scheme, against the target of providing 10.44 lakh household water connections, a total of 8.40 connections have been provided while against the target of 8.38 lakh household sewage connections, 5.73 have been provided,” the spokesperson said.