Crime against women down in U.P; financial independence in focus

Uttar Pradesh is establishing itself as the safest place for women under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, even as cases of rape, crime and exploitation against women are being reported from various parts of the country, a state government press note read on Tuesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of August 4, the Women and Child Safety Organization has resolved up to 98.10% cases related to crimes against women, earning Uttar Pradesh the top rank in the entire country. Similarly, in the resolution of pending cases, the state ranks second nationwide. The state fifth in the country in cases under investigation by filing FIRs, the press note read.

The Yogi government has taken stringent action against criminals and wrongdoers to provide a safe and secure environment for women in the state over the past six years, and this effort continues unabated, the press note read.

Furthermore, under the Mission Shakti initiative, the women of the state have been integrated into employment and self-employment opportunities. This has not only improved the economic status of women but also contributed to strengthening the state’s economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The press note stated that the state government is vigilant about crimes against women. The CM’s alertness towards crimes related to women can be gauged from the fact that he personally monitors incidents of such crimes. Additionally, the chief secretary conducts monthly review meetings, and the director-general of police (DGP) issues regular directives regarding such crimes.

For cracking down on crimes related to women, various measures have been taken, including the establishment of the Power Mobile, Women’s Help Desk 1090, appointment of Women Police Beat and Women Beat Police Officers, and the establishment of the Women Reporting Police Chowki Consultation Center.

One crore rural woman linked to more than 8 lakh self-help groups

Under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, more than 1 crore rural women have been linked to over 8 lakh self-help groups, 54,657 village organisations, and 2,935 cluster-level federations in the past six years. So far, 5,94,456 self-help groups have benefited from a revolving fund of ₹891.68 crore, and 4,10,610 self-help groups have benefited from a community investment fund of ₹4,516.71 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 3.75 lakh members of self-help groups have been provided loans of over ₹3,339 crore for livelihood purposes. In Bundelkhand, more than 69,000 women of 3,600 self-help groups have been associated with Balini Milk Producer Companies, which currently collect 2.24 lakh litres of milk daily, contributing to the dairy sector’s growth.