Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Active Covid cases in U.P. shoot past 500 as 91 test positive in a day

Active Covid cases in U.P. shoot past 500 as 91 test positive in a day

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 04, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Lucknow reported 13, Gautam Budha Nagar 10, Gaziabad 15 and Lalitpur 20 new infections even as the daily recoveries stood at 20.

The active Covid-19 cases surpassed 500 on Monday with 91 more persons testing positive for it recently, official data showed.

In the state, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri have the most caseload. (HT File)
In the state, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri have the most caseload. (HT File)

Lucknow reported 13, Gautam Budha Nagar 10, Gaziabad 15 and Lalitpur 20 new infections even as the daily recoveries stood at 20.

In the state capital, while Chinhut, NK Road and Sarojininagar recorded two cases each, Alambagh, Aliganj, Qaiserbagh, Indira Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Chowk and Tudiyaganj saw one case each.

As four more patients were declared recovered in Lucknow, the number of active cases in the city stood at 59, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“A majority of Covid patients are in home isolation. A few admitted to hospitals for treatment of other illnesses have tested positive during their stay,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer.

In the state, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri have the most caseload.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow covid-19 treatment lakhimpur kheri monday alambagh indira nagar mohanlalganj state + 7 more
lucknow covid-19 treatment lakhimpur kheri monday alambagh indira nagar mohanlalganj state + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out