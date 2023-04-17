3 Covid deaths in U.P., 708 fresh cases

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported three Covid deaths on Sunday, the highest in a single day this year, taking the total number of deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 23658, including 2703 in Lucknow.

UP has reported a total of 2134209 Covid cases till now. (Pic for representation)

During the day, 708 more people tested positive for Covid while 347 patients recovered, taking the number of active cases to 3414, according to health department data.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 84 new cases, Ghaziabad 52, Meerut 56 and Varanasi 26.

“Those who tested positive and are in home isolation should ensure they follow Covid protocol strictly. This will check spread of infection among family members,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

On Sunday, the state capital reported 156 new Covid cases, taking the number of active cases to 798. A day ago, there were 191 new cases.

Alambagh reported 20, Chinhat 20, Aliganj 26, Qaiserbagh 5, Chowk 6, Indira Nagar 9, Tudiyaganj 11, Sarojininagar 17 and NK Road 18 cases. As many as 75 patients recovered. In Lucknow, 10 patients are admitted to hospital.

