Uttar Pradesh records its highest single-day Covid vaccination with over 1 million doses

Uttar Pradesh administered over 10 lakh (one million) doses of the Covid vaccine on Friday, reaching the milestone for the second time in July.

A total of 1,006,078 doses administered on Friday (July 23) was the highest single-day Covid vaccination in the state so far. Earlier, a total of 1,003,435 doses were given in the state on July 6 , according to official data.

“We have set a new benchmark in vaccination on Friday as we administered 1,006,078 doses of the vaccine to beneficiaries. This is the highest in one day till now,” said Uttar Pradesh’s additional chief secretary (medical health) Amit Mohan Prasad at a press conference on Saturday.

A total of 490,792 doses were administered in UP on Saturday and the number was likely to cross the five-lakh (500,000) mark for the day.

Uttar Pradesh had aimed to administer 10 lakh (one million) doses every day in July, but with a limited supply of vaccines, the actual number remained below the target.

The state has administered a total of over 4.4 crore or 44 million (44,078,889) doses of the Covid vaccine since the inoculation campaign began on January 16 this year, according to the data available with the CoWin portal.

The number includes 36,920,479 first doses and 7,158,410 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh aims to administer a total of 10 crore doses by August 31.

The maximum of over 1.96 crore (19,6 million) doses have been administered to beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age in the state. Over 1.46 crore (14.6 million) doses have been given to those between 45 and 60 years. People above 60 years of age have got over 97 lakh (970,000) doses till now, according to the data with the CoWin portal.

Among the 75 districts in the state, Lucknow has administered the maximum of over 18 lakh or 1.8 million (1,834,514) doses of the vaccine till now.

The state has reported a total of 1,708,152 Covid cases and 22,749 deaths since March last year, according to official data.

Uttar Pradesh now has 932 active Covid-19 cases (patients under treatment) and the recovery rate is 98.6%.