Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports 13,685 new Covid-19 cases, 72 more deaths
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports 13,685 new Covid-19 cases, 72 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh: At present, there are 81,576 active cases in the state, while 6,14,819 patients have recovered from the infection so far. The death toll is currently at 9,224.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Covid-19 ambulances and funeral vehicles parked outside a crematorium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (PTI / File Photo)

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,05,619 on Monday with 13,685 fresh cases, while 72 more fatalities, highest single-day toll this month, pushed the death toll in the state to 9,224, an official said.

At present, there are 81,576 active cases in the state, while 6,14,819 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

"In the past 24 hours, 13,685 fresh cases were reported while 3,197 patients were discharged. The state has reported a total of 9,224 deaths till now," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 3,892 infections were reported from Lucknow, 1,417 from Varanasi, 1,295 from Allahabad and 716 from Kanpur, among others.

The state capital reported 21 deaths, Allahabad 15, Kanpur five and Gorakhpur three, among others.

Prasad said 44,196 patients are in home isolation. On Sunday, more than 1.92 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 and the total samples tested rose to over 3.69 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lucknow civic body prepares crematoriums to cope with rise in Covid fatalities

UP schools shut till April 30, night curfew in some districts

Committee to formulate work plan for development of ‘Poorvanchal’

Uttar Pradesh sees record rise of 15,353 Covid-19 cases, tally nears 700,000

So far, over 75 lakh beneficiaries have been administered anti-coronavirus vaccine, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 pandemic coronavirus crisis coronavirus lucknow
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP