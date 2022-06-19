Uttar Pradesh reports 491 new Covid cases, highest 89 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 491 new Covid cases, including the highest 89 in Lucknow, according to the data provided by the state health department on Sunday.

Among new Covid cases as per the data, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 87, Ghaziabad 63, Varanasi 18, Jhansi, Mathura and Gorakhpur 11 each, Meerut and Bulandshahr 10 each, Prayagraj 9 and Fatehpur 25. No death was reported in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the past 24 hours, 98,126 Covid samples were tested in the state, and till now, a total of 11,62,11,503 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

“Till now, a total of 20,58,434 patients have recovered, and the recovery rate is 98.74%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors. The state has reported a total of 20,84,500 Covid cases and 23,526 deaths till now.

There are 2,540 active Covid cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation. Among the total active cases, Lucknow has the highest 505, Gautam Budha Nagar has 497, Ghaziabad 291 and Jhansi has 75. According to the data from the state health department, only four districts have zero active Covid cases in the state, while four districts have one case each and five districts have two cases each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}