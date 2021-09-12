Uttar Pradesh’s first toy train via Dudhwa likely to start its run soon

Uttar Pradesh’s first toy train that would ferry tourists on the Mailani-Nanpara route via the Dudhwa National Park is expected to hit the track on World Tourism Day falling on September 27.

With the trial run having been completed, North Eastern Railway (NER) is now chalking out a suitable timetable for the train. NER has said the fare would be similar to that of AC chair cars.

“We are done with the trial run of the plush Vistadome coaches on the meter gauge rail track connecting Mailani to Nanpara. The trial run was successful,” said Monica Agnihotri, divisional railway manager (DRM), Lucknow Division, NER, who carried out the inspection on the route.

DRM also inspected passenger amenities and technical aspects at the stations including Mailani, Paliya Kala, Dudhwa Station and others that were found up to the mark.

While some senior NER officials said the train was expected to get going on September 27, NER is yet to confirm the date officially.

“We are working on the timetable of the train. We are also giving a thought as to whether Vistadome coaches should be run as an independent train or should be attached to some other train. The fare of the train would be as per AC chair car,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NER.

“As of now, we have received a set of two Vistadome coaches that were brought all the way from the Mhow Coaching Depot and are stationed at the Mailani Junction. These special coaches are meant to ply on the Mailani-Nanpara route via the Dudhwa forest reserve,” added Singh.

“Initially, the train would be equipped with two Vistadome coaches, each having a seating capacity of 60 passengers. The coaches have the capacity to run at 180kmph but would be operated at a much lower speed. The seats can rotate up to 180 degrees. The coaches are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, pantry, modular toilets, LED destination board, multi-tier luggage racks, CCTV cameras and other appliances likes microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, bottle cooler etc,” officials said.