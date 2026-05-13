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Uttar Pradesh technical education department plans mandatory industry exposure for students

Minister said that civil engineering students be taken to expressway, tunnel, and dam construction sites.

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A proposal should be drafted to make at least two industrial visits mandatory for every student, said technical education minister Ashish Patel while presiding over a review meeting on Tuesday.

Officials reviewed progress of several initiatives under the technical education department. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

He directed that civil engineering students be taken to expressway, tunnel, and dam construction sites, while mechanical and electrical engineering students should receive practical exposure through visits to EV manufacturing plants and other industrial units.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the progress of several initiatives under the technical education department, including the placement portal, AI integration, NAAC and NIRF rankings, industrial visits, industry collaborations, and various MoUs.

Patel placed special emphasis on making industrial visits and industrial training mandatory within technical institutes. He asserted that engineering students cannot be confined solely to theoretical, book-based knowledge.

The inclusion of AI-based courses was also discussed during the meeting. Officials informed that courses based on new technologies and AI integration are being developed in collaboration with various institutions, including Infosys, to equip students with skills aligned with new-age technologies, the press release read.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh technical education department plans mandatory industry exposure for students
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh technical education department plans mandatory industry exposure for students
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