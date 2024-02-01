Uttar Pradesh to benefit most from interim budget, says state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh is likely to get ₹2,18,816.84 crore as its share in central taxes in the financial year 2024-25, the state’s minister for finance Suresh Khanna said here after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget in Parliament on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna has hailed the interim budget. (FILE)

Suresh Khanna said Uttar Pradesh will benefit the most from the interim budget as the state will have a lion’s share in all the central schemes. He said the state has benefitted in the current financial year too and its receipts from the Centre have gone up.

He said the state, which was expected to get ₹1.83 lakh crore from the central taxes in 2023-24, will now get ₹1.98 lakh crore in the current financial year, taking the state’s receipts up by ₹15,000 crore.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has extended 50-year interest-free loan scheme on capex to states and Uttar Pradesh will benefit from the same, Suresh Khanna said.

He also said the state got ₹17,939 crore special assistance from the Centre in 2023-2024 and is likely to get same amount in 2024-25 too.

Suresh Khanna used the occasion to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on being sensitive towards the people, especially youth, women, farmers and the poor while presenting the interim budget.

Suresh Khanna said the people’s trust in the Union government will go up now. The interim budget has focused on steps to make India a developed economy by 2047, Khanna said and gave details about how the state would benefit from various central schemes.