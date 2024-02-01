 Uttar Pradesh to benefit most from interim budget, says state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh to benefit most from interim budget, says state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna

Uttar Pradesh to benefit most from interim budget, says state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 02, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Suresh Khanna used the occasion to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on being sensitive towards the people, especially youth, women, farmers and the poor in the interim budget

Uttar Pradesh is likely to get 2,18,816.84 crore as its share in central taxes in the financial year 2024-25, the state’s minister for finance Suresh Khanna said here after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget in Parliament on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna has hailed the interim budget. (FILE)
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna has hailed the interim budget. (FILE)

Suresh Khanna said Uttar Pradesh will benefit the most from the interim budget as the state will have a lion’s share in all the central schemes. He said the state has benefitted in the current financial year too and its receipts from the Centre have gone up.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

He said the state, which was expected to get 1.83 lakh crore from the central taxes in 2023-24, will now get 1.98 lakh crore in the current financial year, taking the state’s receipts up by 15,000 crore.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has extended 50-year interest-free loan scheme on capex to states and Uttar Pradesh will benefit from the same, Suresh Khanna said.

He also said the state got 17,939 crore special assistance from the Centre in 2023-2024 and is likely to get same amount in 2024-25 too.

Suresh Khanna used the occasion to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on being sensitive towards the people, especially youth, women, farmers and the poor while presenting the interim budget.

Suresh Khanna said the people’s trust in the Union government will go up now. The interim budget has focused on steps to make India a developed economy by 2047, Khanna said and gave details about how the state would benefit from various central schemes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On