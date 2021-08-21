Uttar Pradesh to commence 3rd phase of Mission Shakti today

The Uttar Pradesh will on Saturday begin the third phase of Mission Shakti with an aim of promoting women’s safety, self-reliance, and respect, a government statement said on Friday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be a part of the event to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow at 10.30am. Other participants include Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, chief of UP’s state commission for women Vimla Batham and other state ministers.

Chief minister Adityanath will also address 150,000 girls about the government’s chief minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, news agency ANI reported. A foundation stone for the courtyard of Veerangana Avantibai Battalion in Badaun will also be laid.

Mission Shakti was launched by the Uttar Pradesh government in October last year with an emphasis on safety, dignity and empowerment of women and girls. It also focuses on the rights of children, sexual crime against women and girls and adoption of orphaned girls.

Last month, Adityanath instructed the departments of education, woman and child welfare, health and rural development to coordinate well for the third phase of the program and said that in any act of crime against women, immediate action must be taken with all sensitivity towards the victim. Pointing out that empowerment and safety of women were among the top priorities of the government, the chief minister said Mission Shakti has given positive results.













SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON