Uttar Pradesh to float global tender for 40-50 million vaccine doses

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday decided to float global tenders to procure 40 to 50 million doses of Covid vaccines as states grappled with jab shortages and delivery uncertainties ahead of the third phase of the Covid-19 immunisation drive for all adults beginning May 1.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The state government has decided to float global tenders for carrying the vaccination drive effectively. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccine doses each,” Adityanath said in a statement.

The state has already announced that it will administer the shots free of cost. Last week, Maharashtra had also announced that it would float a global tender for vaccines.

“Such an arrangement should be made that the vaccines are not wasted. Only those who are to be vaccinated should be allowed entry in vaccination centres,” he said. Registration of beneficiaries for the third phase was launched on Wednesday.

