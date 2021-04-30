Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh to float global tender for 40-50 million vaccine doses
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh to float global tender for 40-50 million vaccine doses

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 02:53 AM IST
The state has already announced that it will administer the shots free of cost.(File photo)

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday decided to float global tenders to procure 40 to 50 million doses of Covid vaccines as states grappled with jab shortages and delivery uncertainties ahead of the third phase of the Covid-19 immunisation drive for all adults beginning May 1.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The state government has decided to float global tenders for carrying the vaccination drive effectively. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccine doses each,” Adityanath said in a statement.

The state has already announced that it will administer the shots free of cost. Last week, Maharashtra had also announced that it would float a global tender for vaccines.

“Such an arrangement should be made that the vaccines are not wasted. Only those who are to be vaccinated should be allowed entry in vaccination centres,” he said. Registration of beneficiaries for the third phase was launched on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday decided to float global tenders to procure 40 to 50 million doses of Covid vaccines as states grappled with jab shortages and delivery uncertainties ahead of the third phase of the Covid-19 immunisation drive for all adults beginning May 1.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The state government has decided to float global tenders for carrying the vaccination drive effectively. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccine doses each,” Adityanath said in a statement.

The state has already announced that it will administer the shots free of cost. Last week, Maharashtra had also announced that it would float a global tender for vaccines.

“Such an arrangement should be made that the vaccines are not wasted. Only those who are to be vaccinated should be allowed entry in vaccination centres,” he said. Registration of beneficiaries for the third phase was launched on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP