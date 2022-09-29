Uttar Pradesh to hold Global Investors Summit from February 10-12, aim to attract 10 lakh crore investment

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave final touches to the road map for the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-23) that would now be organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

A target has already been set to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit.

The state government had earlier proposed the summit in January 2023. It has decided to hold international road shows in nearly 18 countries ahead of the Global Investors Summit.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over a high-level meeting on the summit, said preparations for the GIS-2023 should be carried out on a war footing. He said the GIS-2023 would be a historic event and give flight to aspirations of New India and New Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has received proposals from Singapore, France, UK and Mauritius for becoming partner countries for the summit. The state government will also be getting in touch with ambassadors of the Netherlands, Canada, USA, Japan, Israel, Sweden, Thailand, France and Singapore soon.

The state government proposes to send its ministers as brand ambassadors for the GIS-2023.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are likely to lead the road shows.

Yogi Adityanath said teams of experts should be included with the group of ministers going to countries with possibilities of investment of the same sector. This should be taken care of while deciding the route for the road shows, he said.

Asking for the group of ministers to be constituted at the earliest, he said the state government should also hold road shows in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai and necessary arrangements in this regard should be made.

Observing that the GIS-2023 would be a platform for branding of Uttar Pradesh, he said the state government should seek cooperation of industry lobby groups like FICCI and CII. He said policies of 30 sectors should be prepared ahead of GIS-2023 and land banks should be expanded further to ensure that the investors don’t face any problem.

Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a dream destination for investors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of reform, perform and transform, he said, adding that the state was on way to becoming the second largest economy in India.

