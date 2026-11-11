Uttar Pradesh waives 84.56 crore recovery from 1,057 sub-inspector recruits ahead of polls

In a major relief to 1,057 Uttar Pradesh Police personnel selected as sub-inspectors (S-Is), chief minister Yogi Adityanath has waived the proposed recovery of nearly ₹8 lakh from each of them for moving to a higher post before completing the prescribed training and probation requirements.

The decision is also significant in the context of the state government’s broader recruitment drive and efforts to strengthen the police force ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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The beneficiaries comprise 1,030 constables and 27 computer operators who cleared the recruitment examination for 4,543 sub-inspector posts while serving in the police department. The decision, which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, will spare them a collective financial liability of approximately ₹84.56 crore.

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Confirming the decision, director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said all 1,057 personnel would benefit from the government’s move. He said the police headquarters forwarded the list of eligible personnel to the state government for consideration following representations from those affected, seeking exemption from the recovery.

The personnel approached the chief minister, arguing that their selection as S-Is did not amount to leaving government service but represented their movement to a higher post within the state police organisation. They maintained that they should not be subjected to financial penalties applicable to employees leaving government service altogether.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed recovery comprised approximately ₹2.58 lakh towards training expenses and another ₹5.42 lakh towards salary and allowances drawn during the two-year probation period. The financial liability arose from the joining bond signed by the personnel at the time of their appointment to their existing posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed recovery comprised approximately ₹2.58 lakh towards training expenses and another ₹5.42 lakh towards salary and allowances drawn during the two-year probation period. The financial liability arose from the joining bond signed by the personnel at the time of their appointment to their existing posts. {{/usCountry}}

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The affected personnel questioned the rationale behind recovering their entire salary and allowances, arguing that they had performed police duties during the period and rendered services to the department. They maintained that their selection through a separate recruitment examination for another post in the same police organisation should not attract such a financial burden.

The proposed recovery had emerged as an obstacle for the serving personnel seeking to join their new assignments after clearing the competitive examination. The chief minister’s approval of the waiver will now facilitate their transition to the S-I cadre without the financial liability arising from their earlier appointment bonds.

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The decision is also significant in the context of the state government’s broader recruitment drive and efforts to strengthen the police force ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The recruitment of 4,543 sub-inspectors is among the major appointments being undertaken to fill vacancies in the department.