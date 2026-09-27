Uttar Pradesh will become leading state in AI, semiconductors, says Jitin Prasada

Uttar Pradesh will no longer remain limited to an electronics manufacturing centre but is rapidly moving to become the country’s leading state in AI, semiconductors, electronics, technology and innovation, Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada said at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Saturday.

Union minister Jitin Prasada at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Saturday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

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Uttar Pradesh is progressing to become the country’s next growth engine, he said.

He was addressing the session on ‘UP’s Journey from Electronics Leader to AI and Semiconductor Powerhouse’ at the trade show. “The day is not far when Uttar Pradesh will be prominently mentioned in discussions on investment in India and across the world. The government’s objective is to make UP a major hub for technology, innovation, research and manufacturing, and the necessary ecosystem for this is being developed rapidly across the state,” he said.

The transformation in UP is clearly visible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national vision and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, he said, adding that a double-engine government marked by better Centre-state coordination is accelerating this transformation.

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{{^usCountry}} “Technology and trade are two important engines of the country’s growth journey, and UP can achieve new heights through them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Technology and trade are two important engines of the country’s growth journey, and UP can achieve new heights through them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The effort is no longer limited to keeping investment confined to Noida, but to creating opportunities in electronics and technology across other parts of UP as well, he said, adding that this will directly benefit the youth of the state.

Major investments such as Samsung and Yotta, along with data centres, AI labs and other tech infrastructure reflect the new ecosystem taking shape in UP, he said.

“The government’s effort is to develop the entire value chain in the state, from design to semiconductor components, electronic manufacturing and exports,” he said.

India will no longer remain a country that merely assembles products, he remarked.

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Through initiatives such as the electronics components manufacturing scheme, the country is moving towards component manufacturing and UP can play an important role in this transformation, he added.

Noting that India’s design capabilities and talent are already recognised globally, he said the next step is to complement this strength with manufacturing capability.

“Manufacturing semiconductors and electronic products in Uttar Pradesh and taking them to domestic as well as global markets is an important part of this vision,” he said.

Conveying a clear message to industry, the Union minister said government incentives and subsidies are instruments to accelerate growth, but the long-term success of industries will depend on their own competitive capabilities.

The government can provide land, policies, approvals and facilities, but industries must ultimately become competitive and self-sustaining, he said.

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UP should use AI not merely for adopting technology, but for increasing productivity, efficiency and cost competitiveness, he said.

“If an MSME reduces its costs or increases productivity through AI, that would represent the real benefit of technology,” he remarked.

He emphasised the need to prepare youth as AI innovators, researchers and adopters and stressed stronger collaboration between research institutions, including IIT Kanpur, and industry.

“This is an important period of opportunity for UP. Planning for the coming years must begin today so that the state’s younger generation can benefit from the ecosystem capable of establishing UP as one of the country’s leading technology and manufacturing powerhouses,” he said.

Principal secretary, IT and electronics, Alok Kumar said alongside the development of electronics and the semiconductor ecosystem, special focus is being placed on mobile manufacturing and global capability centres.

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