Uttarakhand CM campaigns in Lko: Dhami backs Rajnath for continued progress of city

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that at a time when thousands of devotees have thronged to Uttarakhand for the Chaar Dham Yatra, he has chosen to come to Lucknow and campaign for defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh. He hoped that the defence minister would win by a record margin and may carry out more development projects in the state capital. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

Addressing a meeting on Saturday, organised by the Hill General Council at Pradhan Lawn in Terhi Pulia, Kalyanpur, in support of Rajnath Singh, Dhami said, “I had also come among you in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Rajnath Singh has a deep connection with Uttarakhand. One of the defence minister’s daughters-in-law is from Uttarakhand, hence, the defence minister has a special attachment with Uttarakhand.

“Whenever I come to Lucknow, I remember my student life and do not feel like leaving here because I spent my childhood here. While coming, I remembered Pappu’s dhaba on the way, Sharma ji ki Chai, Bajpai ki Puri, and many other establishments.

“Rajnath Singh has worked to change the topography of Lucknow through his efforts. We are seeing progress in many projects like expressway, ring road, new terminal, flyovers, which have been constructed in Lucknow due to his efforts,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, such unprecedented work has been done, such decisions have been taken that India has made a mark for itself in the world.

“Big decisions have been taken: Article 370 has been abolished, surgical strike was carried out, CAA law has been brought, triple talaq has ended, the temple of Sri Ram was built.

“Recently, I went to many countries of the world and saw that the self-respect of India has increased all over. India is moving towards becoming a leader, it has become the fifth economy of the world and will soon become the third economy, and in the coming time, India will become the number one country in the world,” he said.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said that every vote of the Uttarakhand community in Lucknow is with the defence minister. The defence minister is not only MP but also a guardian. If any Lucknow resident reaches the defence minister’s residence in Delhi, he is given the opportunity to meet him and his problem is also solved.

Appeal to ensure Rajnath’s win

Addressing a meeting of Sonkar Samaj in Qaiserbagh vegetable market, in Lucknow, on Saturday, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh appealed to the public to vote and ensure the victory of Rajnath Singh.

He said that BJP is known not only for its promises but also for its deeds.

The BJP government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the poor, youth, farmers, women and the deprived class, he said.