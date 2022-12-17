Uttarakhand youths’ delegation meets Yogi in Lucknow

A delegation of youths from Uttarakhand visited chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Saturday. Vinod Kandari, the BJP lawmaker from Devprayag assembly seat of Uttarakhand, led a group of 60 youths, mostly students, and 16 teachers from various schools who are now in India for educational purposes. After Lucknow, the group and instructors will travel to Ayodhya on Sunday and Kanpur on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM advised the delegation to document their educational trip rather than just taking it as a travel. He also encouraged them to write essays. Yogi told the visiting delegation to visit the zoo and assembly building in Lucknow and also get experience of Metro rail service. He also suggested that they should visit Ayodhya’s Sarayu river, Hanumangarhi and Ram Janmabhoomi.

Yogi discussed with the delegation about the strong ties between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He said Uttarakhand was home to Pt Govind Ballabh Pant, the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Also, former chief ministers like Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and Narayan Dutt Tiwari were both inhabitants of Uttarakhand, he added.

Adityanath told them that Uttarakhand was his birthplace and shared with the delegation how he studied high school in Tehri. He also explained to the visitors how U.P. and Uttarakhand were so similar and yet geographically so apart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM distributed ODOP gifts to each member of the delegation who appeared delighted to meet him. “We had so far seen him only on TV and this was the first time we saw him face to face. It was an unimaginable feeling,” they said.