Varanasi: 129 teams of PAC, UP police and QRTs to ensure foolproof security of KV Corridor

Twenty-one teams of armed Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), 102 teams of Uttar Pradesh police and several quick response teams (QRTs) will ensure foolproof security of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which is proposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said on Thursday.

Simultaneously, with the help of state-of-art CCTV cameras, security teams will keep an eye on the entire KV Corridor premises. KV corridor is almost ready, and finishing touches are underway.

The commissioner of police on Thursday visited KV Corridor and fixed points of duty for PAC and UP police personnel.

He said that 21 duty points were earmarked for the deployment of the PAC personnel teams. At each point, one section (Team) of PAC personnel equipped with arms will be deployed. These teams will secure the outer cordon.

The company commanders of PAC will also remain available for duty.

He said that UP police personnel will be posted at 102 points. PAC personnel and UP police cops will be deployed in three shifts of eight hours each. Smart ID cards will be issued to all the cops to be deployed at the KV corridor.

“Sector officers and zonal officers will be posted above them to monitor and control the personnel posted at duty points,” Ganesh said.

At the KV Corridor, many quick response teams will be deployed to deal with any emergency, added Ganesh.

Monitoring of the entire premises will be done with the help of state-of-the-art CCTV cameras, he added.

A standing order detailing the responsibilities of employees will be prepared for each duty point, he said adding that short-term training will also be given for good behaviour with the visitors.