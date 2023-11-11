Varanasi air quality remains moderate

The air quality index (AQI) of Varanasi remains moderate with UP Pollution Control Board taking various intensifying its monitoring to keep an effective check on air pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 179 at Ardhali Bazaar, 176 at Bhelupur, 156 at BHU and 139 at Maldahiya in Varanasi on Saturday.

As per the CPCB, the AQI between 101 and 200 is moderate, 50 to 100 is satisfactory and 0 to 50 is considered good. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the CPCB, the AQI between 101 and 200 is moderate, 50 to 100 is satisfactory and 0 to 50 is considered good. SC Shukla, regional pollution control officer, said monitoring has been increased for keeping a check on air pollution. Other required measures will also be taken, he added. Climate activists, however, say a concrete policy is required to keep a check on factors causing air pollution.

“It appears that efforts made by the pollution control board have started showing results. It is good that AQI is moderate in the city,” says climate activist Ekta Shekhar. “According to the CPCB, the AQI was below 179 in Varanasi on Saturday. It means air quality in Varanasi is not satisfactory. If efforts are not made, the AQI may cross 200 mark.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It clearly indicates that more serious efforts are required for making Varanasi’s air quality satisfactory. In fact, a concrete policy is needed to keep a check on factors causing air pollution,” she adds. “The green cover has considerably decreased with city area expanding by leaps and bounds. Special attention should be given to increase green cover by massive plantation,” she says.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON