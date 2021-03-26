Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Varanasi, Kanpur to have police commissioner system
Varanasi, Kanpur to have police commissioner system

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to implement the police commissioner system in Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi Nagar (city) in an attempt to provide "smart and safe" policing there
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to implement the police commissioner system in Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi Nagar (city) in an attempt to provide “smart and safe” policing there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that took the decision which comes over a year after the implementation of the police commissioner system in the Lucknow metropolitan area and Gautam Buddha Nagar on January 13, 2020.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi confirmed the state cabinet’s decision. The posting of officers as police commissioners, joint police commissioners, additional police commissioner, deputy police commissioners, assistant deputy police commissioners and assistant police commissioners will be made once the official notification in this regard is issued. They will have the powers of executive magistrates.

An official spokesman said the new system will provide more security, get more cooperation from the people and lead to efficiency and effectiveness of police functioning.

Under the new policing system in the two districts, 34 police stations will fall under Kanpur Nagar while 11 police stations will be placed under Kanpur (Outer). Similarly, 18 police stations will fall under Varanasi Nagar limits while 10 police stations will be in the Varanasi (rural) area.

Six-monthly review

An official spokesman said the state government will review the law and order situation, crime against women, traffic and other aspects every six months.

14 laws to be under purview of police commissioner system

The state cabinet has decided to bring 14 prevailing laws under the purview of the police commissioners system Action under these laws will be taken by the police commissioners and other officers working under the new system.

These laws include the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, Uttar Pradesh Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act and Official Secrets Act etc.

