Varanasi police appeal masses: Do not pay heed to rumours

At a peace committee meeting, Varanasi police asked religious leaders, corporators and other prominent persons to tell youths not be swayed by “misleading information on social media or by any other person”.
DCP Kashi Zone RS Gautam holding peace committee meeting with religious leaders in Varanasi. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi zone, RS Gautam on Thursday held a peace committee meeting with religious leaders, corporators and other prominent persons on the eve of Friday prayers and appealed all not to pay heed to rumours and immediately inform police if they come across any such information.

In the meeting, the DCP also asked people to remain vigilant against unscrupulous people who would try to damage the social harmony ahead of Hindu holy month of Sawan.

“Immediately inform police if anyone sends you any misleading message or hate message on social media like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter so that strict action can be taken against the miscreants,” said Gautam.

The DCP also appealed to the people to not let the youths in their respective areas get swayed by “misleading information on social media or by any other person”.

He also asked those present in the meeting to convey this message to the public.

Assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh area, Awadhesh Kumar Pandey said those who attended the meet assured that they would convey the message to public and ensure that peace and tranquility of the city was not disturbed.

Religious leaders and corporators like Chandrakant Mukherjee and Narsingh Das, social worker Kamil Ahmed, former corporator Dilip Yadav, Mohd Farid Ahmed, Imran, Amitabh Dixit, Mahant Nirmal Akhara, Ramesh Pandey, historians were present in the meeting.

