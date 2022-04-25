Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varanasi region: Department of posts organises countdown programme for International Day of Yoga- 2022

The countdown programme organized for the International Day of Yoga-2022, which will be celebrated on June 21, was attended digitally by 7,335 people from 663 post offices in the Varanasi region. The event was held at the Malviya Bawan at BHU and Sarnath in Varanasi.
People participating in the International Yoga Day-2022 countdown programme in Varanasi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav participated in the programme along with Upendra Pathak, director of Malviya Bhawan, BHU. They encouraged people to join ‘Yoga Day-2022’.

MLA Saurabh Srivastava said that yoga is the invaluable and unique heritage of Indian culture and the base of good health for human beings. It is the result of the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that now Yoga Day is celebrated as a global festival.

Postmaster general Yadav said that Yoga not only keeps us away from negativity but also creates good thoughts in our minds. The importance of yoga has increased even more in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, by adopting it we all should become partners in building a healthy India.

Appreciating this initiative of the department of posts, Malviya Bhawan, BHU director Upendra Pathak said that Yoga is the philosophy of life that connects human beings with their soul and increases their mental, physical and spiritual energy.

In the programme organised at Sarnath, Yoga instructor Indal Vishwakarma and at Malviya Bhawan in BHU Yoga instructor Yogesh Bhatt gave information about the Yogasanas.

