Varanasi region: Department of posts organises countdown programme for International Day of Yoga- 2022

A total of 7,335 people from 663 post offices in the Varanasi region participated digitally in the countdown programme organised for the International Day of Yoga-2022, which will be celebrated on June 21. In Varanasi, the event was held at the Malviya Bawan at BHU and Sarnath.

Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav participated in the programme along with Upendra Pathak, director of Malviya Bhawan, BHU. They encouraged people to join ‘Yoga Day-2022’.

MLA Saurabh Srivastava said that yoga is the invaluable and unique heritage of Indian culture and the base of good health for human beings. It is the result of the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that now Yoga Day is celebrated as a global festival.

Postmaster general Yadav said that Yoga not only keeps us away from negativity but also creates good thoughts in our minds. The importance of yoga has increased even more in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, by adopting it we all should become partners in building a healthy India.

Appreciating this initiative of the department of posts, Malviya Bhawan, BHU director Upendra Pathak said that Yoga is the philosophy of life that connects human beings with their soul and increases their mental, physical and spiritual energy.

In the programme organised at Sarnath, Yoga instructor Indal Vishwakarma and at Malviya Bhawan in BHU Yoga instructor Yogesh Bhatt gave information about the Yogasanas.