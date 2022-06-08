Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Varanasi seer ends fast, announces campaign for Shiva temple at Gyanvapi
lucknow news

Varanasi seer ends fast, announces campaign for Shiva temple at Gyanvapi

The seer said he called off the fast upon the directions of his guru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati
The Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. (AFP Photo)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 01:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the chief disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, on Wednesday ended his 108-hour-long fast, since Saturday, to demand permission for worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The seer said he called off the fast upon the directions of his guru, and that he will now undertake a nationwide campaign for the construction of a Lord Shiva’s temple at the contentious place.

Avimukteshwaranand heads the Vidya Matt in Varanasi and has for long sought permission to worship the ‘Shivlinga’ which Hindu litigants claimed was found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-ordered survey on May 16.

RELATED STORIES

“Gurudev has ordered me to launch a nationwide campaign for the construction of a temple at the place where Lord Adi Vishweshwar had appeared. It is important to ensure that the place becomes the centre of pride for Hindus,” he said.

The campaign for the construction of a temple will start soon, he said, adding that saints from across the country will participate in the nationwide campaign.

Vidya Matt spokesperson Sanjai Pandey said that the seer had in the last four days lost more than 5 kilogrammes in body weight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP