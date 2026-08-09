Varanasi’s Dalmandi road widening begins with groundbreaking ceremony

The 650-metre-long Dalmandi road in Varanasi is set for a makeover, with the groundbreaking ceremony for its widening held on Sunday. Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari performed the bhoomi pujan, following which construction work began on the project aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving access to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

A total of 181 buildings were purchased and registered for the project before being demolished after compensation was paid to the owners (Sourced)

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The road, currently 5.6 metres wide, will be widened to 17.5 metres under the project, which officials said is targeted for completion by November 2026. The project has been allocated around ₹216 crore.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will construct the road, which will have footpaths, underground sewer lines, drinking water and drainage systems, along with Wi-Fi facilities. The project will also remove overhead wires and reduce the need for future road digging for utility work.

Officials said greenery and other amenities will be developed along both sides of the road. Once completed, the widened road is expected to ease traffic congestion at Godaulia intersection and provide smoother access to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

A total of 181 buildings were purchased and registered for the project before being demolished after compensation was paid to the owners, officials said. Portions of six religious sites falling within the widening area were also demolished.

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{{^usCountry}} PWD executive engineer KK Singh said construction had begun and efforts would be made to complete the work at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PWD executive engineer KK Singh said construction had begun and efforts would be made to complete the work at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Dashashwamedh, Atul Anjan Tripathi said tight security arrangements were made during the demolition of buildings and the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

The Dalmandi widening project was approved by the state cabinet on July 22, 2025, and is considered a key project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.