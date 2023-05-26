Varanasi spiker dreams to don India colours

Uttar Pradesh’s only international standard sports city, the Ekan Sportz City is the current destination of Varanasi’s Shreyansh Singh, who is determined to fulfill his farmer father’s unfulfilled dreams in volleyball.

Shreyansh Singh (SOURCED)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shreyansh, who has played in the Junior Asian Championship for India, wants to fulfil his father, Prem Shankar Singh’s dream of playing for India in the senior championship. His father too was a volleyball player and nurtured the dream of playing for the nation, but due to responsibilities and lack of opportunities, he couldn’t fulfill it.

“My father used to play in the village, and I used to go and watch his matches. I liked this sport and developed an interest in it. Although my father couldn’t continue playing, I aim to fulfill his dreams now,” said Shreyansh, the youngest among three siblings from Kohasi village in Varanasi.

Shreyansh gradually progressed in the sport and now aims to play for the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having first started playing volleyball in 2011, Shreyansh went on to join Lucknow’s Guru Gobind Singh Sports College. Until 2018, he remained associated with the college and represented India in the junior nationals in 2016, but things changed dramatically when he shifted base to the Sports Authority of India centre.

“Only in 2019, I got selected by the SAI and I moved to the SAI Center in Rae Bareli. Earlier, in 2018, I represented the country in the Junior Asian Championship held in Bahrain in July. Our team reached the quarterfinals, and my performance was the best among Indian players,” he said.

Having participated in the All India University Games four times, Shreyansh spoke about the significance of the Games. He said, “It provides an opportunity for young players to showcase their talent. The Games offer excellent facilities to athletes, which motivates them to continue playing and pursue it as a career.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Due to events like the Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, players from villages and towns are making progress and benefiting from grassroots talent development initiatives by the Indian government,” he added.